Richard Sherman promises to quiet Seahawks' pundits

"They thought (New England) was the greatest ballclub to step on the earth. They are 3-3, .500. I don't know what great ballclub is 3-3. We got great players. Me and Earl (Thomas) walked up to (Brady) and we said, 'We are greater than you. We are better than you. You're just a man. We are a team. We are a team, you are a single man.' "