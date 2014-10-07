Richard Sherman: Pierre Garcon 'doesn't matter'

After Monday night's 27-17 win over the Washington Redskins, the Seattle Seahawks' cornerback took aim at Pierre Garcon.
"Pierre doesn't matter in this league," Sherman said, per CSN Washington. Given a chance to expound on his comments, Sherman replied, "I mean exactly what I said."
The two appeared to exchange words throughout the contest and at one point Garcon looked to pull Sherman's hair while trying to get open.
"Yeah, Pierre did a few things," Sherman said when asked about the hair pull. "When you can't get open, you got to do whatever you can. The crowd is acting like I'm holding him. Obviously the TV copy you can see what happened."
Garcon was held to two receptions for 23 yards. It was DeSean Jackson who had a big night, with five catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.
While dismissing Garcon, Sherman praised the speedy Jackson.
"He's going to get a couple, he's a Pro Bowl receiver," Sherman said of Jackson. "We didn't allow anybody else to get much."
Jackson's play and a Seahawks offense that couldn't get going for much of the night kept the game close. However, in Sherman's eyes neither Garcon nor the score was of much worry.
"It should have been 45-10," he said, per Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. "There was never a point where we were worried. I mean, we were in control."
UPDATE: Garcon opted to take the highroad in a Tuesday morning tweet:
