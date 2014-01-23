Richard Sherman perfect as the face of Super Bowl XLVIII

And I have to stay consistent, here. Before the Seahawks and Niners faced off in Week 2, I wrote a column calling theirs the best current rivalry in the NFL, a rivalry that is fueled by hate. I wrote again before the NFC title tilt about the way the hate stems from the coaches. With the salary cap encouraging roster turnover and with players seemingly cozy with each other these days, this is refreshing. It would be hypocritical for anyone to appreciate the 'Hawks-Niners rivalry and then knock Sherman for his candor in a postgame interview.