Richard Sherman on SB loss: Each year a 'clean slate'

Richard Sherman opted for rest over surgery on his injured left elbow, damaged when hyperextended toward the end of the NFC title game.
The rehab seems to be doing the trick, as the All-Pro corner has been a full participant in OTAs.
"It's doing a lot better. Obviously, the scar tissue is still there but my mobility is there, I'm able to have a lot more strength in my extension than I had at the end of the season," he recently told KIRO-AM. "It just comes down to time and working and trying to get that scar tissue more flexible than it was."
Last week, in the only session open to the media, Sherman didn't wear the protective sleeve on his elbow.
With Earl Thomas also back healthy, the Legion of Boom will attempt to carry the Seahawks to a third consecutive Super Bowl, despite the yearly defection of talent.
Sherman said even though Seattle's season ended in devastating fashion, each year stands on its own, so there will be no woe-is-us hangover.
"I guess (we appraoch 2015) the same way we recovered after the Super Bowl win the year before -- you wash it off and clean slate," he said. "When you win it doesn't give you anything going into the next year and when you lose it doesn't take anything away going into the next year. So you treat it like a clean slate and you go in and you get back to the grindstone."
Oh, and the corner showed off his pitching skills (non-injured arm) Tuesday:
