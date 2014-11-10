Richard Sherman: Odell Beckham Jr. 'is a great player'

As we noted on Sunday's podcast,Giants quarterback Eli Manning wasn't afraid to throw at Richard Sherman in Sunday's 38-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
That had everything to do with Odell Beckham Jr., New York's rookie wideout who piled up a team-high seven catches for 108 yards despite facing the All-Pro cornerback in coverage for most of the afternoon.
"Beckham is a great player," Sherman said after the game, per the New York Daily News. "So they had to depend on him and take risks and take shots in games like this. He was able to get one earlier, which was a great play by him."
That play came late in the first quarter, when Beckham used his speed to get behind Sherman on a sprint down the sideline on a 44-yard gain for New York.
Two plays later, Beckham fried cornerback Marcus Burley down the boundary line for a 26-yard haul en route to 86 receiving yards over the first 16 minutes of play.
As NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah told NFL NOW, "If you don't get a hand on Odell Beckham off the line of scrimmage ... he will get on top of any corner. Arguably the best corner in the NFL (Sherman) could not run with Odell Beckham in the open field."
As the first Giants rookie receiver with back-to-back 100-yard outings since Byron Williams in 1983, Beckham -- despite missing the first four games of the year -- has an outside shot to climb back into the Offensive Rookie of the Year derby. Jeremiah already ranks him above Sammy Watkins and Mike Evans.
"I think long-term, just because of his dynamic skill set," Jeremiah said, "I think he's a more polished route-runner than either one of those guys -- I think he'll end up being the best wide receiver in this entire draft class, and that's saying a lot."
