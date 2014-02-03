Richard Sherman: NFC championship was Super Bowl

Published: Feb 03, 2014 at 07:44 AM

Richard Sherman has no love for the rival San Francisco 49ers, but he does respect them.

It's likely little consolation to the 49ers, but the Seattle Seahawks star believes the instant-classic playoff game against the Niners was the true decider of NFL supremacy.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air in full the Seattle Seahawks' 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

"The NFC Championship was the Super Bowl," Sherman told TheMMQB.com's Robert Klemko in the wee hours of Monday. "The 49ers were the second-best team in the NFL."

In light of Sunday's laugher over the Broncos, Sherman has a point. The NFC title game was a tit-for-tat matchup that came down to the final play. Colin Kaepernick shined in a great performance that dwarfed what Peyton Manning was able to accomplish Sunday night, and Kap did it on the road. And, unlike the 49ers, the Broncos seemed intimidated by the Seahawks on the game's biggest stage.

Luckily, we'll get to see the Seahawks and 49ers renew their rivalry with two more scintillating matchups in 2014.

*The "Around The League Podcast" recapped Super Bowl XLVIII live from MetLife Stadium right after the game. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf's 'dominant' night not enough in loss to Cowboys

The Seattle Seahawks came up shy in Thursday night's 41-35 shootout loss in Dallas, but the offense broke out of its slumber, scoring touchdowns on five of the first seven drives before a late-game swoon sealed their fate. DK Metcalf led the losing effort with 134 yards and three TDs on six catches.
news

Cowboys' Dak Prescott silences critics with MVP performance: 'I have the pen, I have the paper and I'm the one writing'

Faced with two different eight-point deficits, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns to help will Dallas to a 41-35 shootout victory over the Seahawks. In doing so, he put his name front and center for MVP.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Cowboys' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys went back and forth with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks, rallying for a 41-35 comeback win to remain perfect at home this season.
news

Bills LB Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller turned himself in to police in a Dallas suburb on Thursday after he was charged in a warrant with domestic violence against the mother of his children, who is pregnant, police said.