Richard Sherman fined for hit on Dan Carpenter

Sherman told The Associated Press on Thursday he was fined by the NFL for his hit on Bills kicker Dan Carpenter during a field-goal attempt before halftime of Seattle's 31-25 win.
Sherman was deemed offsides on the play, but Dean Blandino, the NFL senior vice president of officiating, later acknowledged that the hit "should have been unnecessary roughness."
"The referee didn't think that the contact (from Sherman) was severe enough, he felt that players were coming together and he just didn't think it was a foul," Blandino said. "We looked at it, it is a foul."
Game officials went easy on Sherman, but the league office has taken a different route.