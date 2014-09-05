Richard Sherman fine with Packers ignoring him

[Empty Body]
Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after one season
Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was fired Thursday by the Vikings, who released a statement with head coach Kevin O'Connell explaining the decision.
General manager Les Snead poised to lead Rams 'remodel'
One might look at the Los Angeles Rams' post-Super Bowl collapse this season as a harbinger for rebuilding. But Rams general manager Les Snead prefers another word for his approach to the roster in 2023: remodel.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh: '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays in Baltimore
As the Ravens enter an offseason in which Lamar Jackson could be headed for free agency, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was emphatic Thursday that the former MVP quarterback was his team's QB of the future.
2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Giants-Eagles in NFC Divisional Round
NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down five things to watch for when the New York Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday during the NFC Divisional Round.
2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Jaguars-Chiefs in AFC Divisional Round
NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down five things to watch for when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.
Divisional Round injury report for 2022 NFL season
Here are the official injury designations for each game during the Divisional Round.
Patriots interview Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien for vacant OC position
The Patriots might be one step closer toward bringing back an old friend to run the offense. Bill O'Brien, who was New England's play-caller more than a decade ago, has interviewed for the team's vacant offensive coordinator position.
Dolphins fire Josh Boyer after three seasons as defensive coordinator
Miami has fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says kicker Brett Maher 'needs to practice well this week'
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino does not take away from their confidence in Brett Maher.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 19
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Ravens, offensive coordinator Greg Roman part ways after six seasons
Baltimore is making a major change with one of its coordinators for a second straight season. The Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman are parting ways following the team's wild-card loss to the Bengals.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!