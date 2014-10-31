Richard Sherman expects Derek Carr to take shots

Derek Carr won the Oakland Raiders' starting quarterback job with a blistering preseason performance against the Seattle Seahawks, during which he fearlessly went after star corner Richard Sherman.
The defensive back said Thursday he wasn't stunned that Carr came after him that night in August -- the rookie finished 11 of 13 with three touchdown passes. Sherman expects Carr to be as gutsy again Sunday when the two sides meet in Seattle.
"He's not afraid to take shots. He's a gunslinger," Sherman said of Carr, per The News Tribune. "I'm not really surprised, at all. I mean, he doesn't know any better."
The Seahawks' defense is giving up 54.6 more yards passing per game than last season and injuries to the back seven have sapped some of the playmaking ability.
Carr has been the most impressive rookie quarterback thus far this season. He gets plenty of time from a good offensive line and can make all the throws. However, he has struggled at times with his accuracy.
Sherman said he expects Carr to throw the ball down the field again Sunday.
