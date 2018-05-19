Richard Sherman: Earl Thomas deserves top safety pay

What will it take for 49ers to win the NFC West? "Just consistency. Consistency and discipline. On the defensive side of the ball, they got all the talent in the world. We have talent up front. We've got talent in the second level, the linebacker group. Obviously, Reuben Foster is a tremendous talent and Malcolm Smith has been in this system and plays as well as anybody I've ever seen. Brock Coyle is also adept in this system. Eli Harold has been doing a great job. ... so we've got talent all around. And the secondary is young, but they're incredibly talented and they work incredibly hard. Adrian Colbert is a great safety. ... Ahkello Witherspoon has all the talent in the world, can move, can cover anybody. So it's just understanding that it's a day-to-day-to-day grind to be great, and that's what I'm trying to get through to them, but they work as hard as any group I've seen."