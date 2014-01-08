Richard Sherman: Drew Brees lacked magic vs. 'Hawks

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman recently placed Drew Brees second on his list of the NFL's five smartest quarterbacks, but not for his handiwork against Seattle.
FedEx Air & Ground Players of Year
Drew Brees became the first quarterback in NFL history with three consecutive 5,000-yard seasons. Was it the best performance for a quarterback in 2013?
"He makes incredible adjustments during the game," Sherman wrote this week for TheMMQB.com, before admitting that it's not something he's seen firsthand, saying: "He's never done that to us."
When New Orleans fell 34-7 in Seattle in Week 13, the 27-point deficit marked the second-worst defeat in the Sean Payton-Drew Brees era. Asked Tuesday what exactly happened to Brees in that uneven slaughter -- a preview of Saturday's playoff rematch -- Sherman was at a rare loss for words.
"Well, I couldn't tell you. I couldn't tell you, truthfully," Sherman said, per the Advocates's Gary Estwick. "We don't run the most complex scheme. We don't do anything too exotic. I don't really have the answer to that."
That Week 13 tilt saw New Orleans tumble into a 27-7 hole by halftime. The Saints struggled to make up ground, pumping out just 188 yards of total offense, their lowest output since 2003. A measly 147 passing yards for Brees marked his worst day since 2006. An aberration? Maybe, but the Saints signal-caller has registered his seven-worst passer ratings in road games this season.
Sherman acknowledged that Seattle's dominance at home draws partly from a deep look at opposing quarterbacks.
"We study concepts, we study plays, we study tendencies, quarterbacks, their movements," he said. "We're really a very disciplined, film-watching football team. I think when you work that hard, when you study that hard, when you're not out partying and you're spending that time watching film, and getting ready for your opponents, it benefits you."
The Saints had their way against the Philadelphia Eagleslast week, but they're walking into a bee's nest this weekend. If Brees can steer his team out of Seattle with a win, Sherman might need to make him No. 1 on that list.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" features a very special in-studio visit from Bears star Brandon Marshall.