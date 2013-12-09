Richard Sherman blames officials for Seahawks' loss

Surprise, surprise. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman had his own take on the team's 19-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the San Francisco 49ers' 19-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks from Week 14 on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
"We didn't project it to be this way," Sherman said after the game, per the 49ers' team website. "We expected to blow them out, but they got the benefit of a few calls tonight throughout the game, and that helps you especially on third down. We will see them again, and it will be a different result."
Sherman was called twice for holding on third downs in the defensive struggle; one was accepted by the 49ers and led to a field goal.
The Seahawks corner dismissed the idea that the return of 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree altered the outcome.
"It didn't make a difference," Sherman said. "It didn't make a difference at all."
Instead, Sherman had an alternative explanation for the defeat.
"The penalties, that is what made the difference today," he said.
Sherman might point to the penalties as the margin, but the Seahawks' defense had a chance to close out the road win. However, it allowed a 51-yard run by Frank Gore on third-and-1, leading to the game-winning field goal.
There was no penalty on that play.