Former NFL CB Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of DUI, authorities in Washington state say

Published: Feb 24, 2024 at 10:08 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

Former NFL star Richard Sherman was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Washington State Patrol.

In a probable cause statement, Trooper Jordan Hazzard-Thomas, who helped respond to the traffic stop, reported talking to Sherman and noticing "the odor of intoxicants" and that Sherman's eyes appeared to be "bloodshot and watery."

Emails seeking comment on Sherman's arrest were sent Saturday to a representative listed on his social media sites and to an attorney who has represented him in the past. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said in a statement that Sherman was expected to have a court hearing Monday.

Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback, had an 11-year career in the NFL and helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl title during the 2013 season.

One of the top defensive standouts of his generation, he was named in 2020 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

Sherman spent seven seasons in Seattle before going to San Francisco for three. He also played for Tampa Bay, and during his college years at Stanford University.

More recently he worked as a football analyst.

Sherman in 2022 pleaded guilty in Seattle to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a drunken driving and domestic disturbance the year before. He also admitted to a criminal infraction of speeding in a roadway construction zone.

Copyright The Associated Press 2024

