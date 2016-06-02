Richard Sherman: 2015 was 'off' year for Seahawks' D

The Seattle Seahawks' defense led the NFL in points allowed per game for the fourth consecutive season (17.3), finished first in rush yards per game (81.5), second in total yards (291.8) and passing yards per game (210.3) and fourth in third-down percentage (33.9). In the final five games of the regular season, Seattle's D ranked first in points allowed (11.0), total YPG (218.8), rush YPG (56.4) and passing YPG (162.4). They were the only team in the NFL that didn't allow a 100-yard rusher in the regular season.