Rice, Walker, Bell out for Broncos; Henry activated

DENVER -- Broncos defensive end Simeon Rice was deactivated Sunday against San Diego, while running back Travis Henry will play.
Rice signed with Denver just before the start of the season to help bolster the defensive line. The Broncos rank 31st against the run, surrendering 181 yards rushing a game.
The Broncos started Elvis Dumervil in Rice's place. Rice has six tackles and no sacks through four games.
Receiver Javon Walker (knee) and running back Mike Bell (concussion) were also on the inactive list.
Brandon Stokley earned the start for Walker, who said Friday he thought he would be ready to play against Pittsburgh on Oct. 21 after the bye week.
Henry was limited in practice this week with an injured right ankle and knee.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press