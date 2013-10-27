Rice's 4-foot-9 Jayson Carter runs for a yard on first college carry

Published: Oct 27, 2013 at 08:30 AM

The smallest player in the FBS ranks received a moment in the sun Saturday afternoon when Rice walk-on sophomore tailback Jayson Carter -- who is 4 feet 9 and 135 pounds -- gained a yard on the first carry of his college career.

Rice led UTEP 45-7 with 6:01 left in the game when Carter, who played extensively at tailback and safety at a charter school in Houston during high school, entered the game. He received a few pats on the head from players on both teams after his run, then trotted to the sideline, where he was greeted by glad-handing teammates.

"I did what I was supposed to ... I didn't get negative yards," Carter told the Houston Chronicle.

Carter, a computer science major, has a genetic disorder that hinders his growth. He joined the Owls as a walk on in the fall of 2011.

"That young man is here every day busting his tail on the scout team. He deserves it," Rice coach David Bailiff told the Chronicle. "I'm thrilled we got Jayson into a Division I football game."

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

