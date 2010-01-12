Rice is the driving force behind the Ravens' offense

Some of that talk ramped up last week after Ryan, in response to the perception that the Jets backed into the playoffs, openly touted his team's chances of reaching and winning Super Bowl XLIV. Sure enough, some of his players are, in fact, expressing the same brashness. This is what center Damien Woody told reporters before the Jets' impressive wild-card win at Cincinnati: "We're not satisfied with just getting to the tournament and bowing out. We feel like we're going to go all the way. That's just our mind-set."