Rice, Gallery listed as doubtful for Seahawks debuts

Published: Sep 09, 2011 at 10:12 AM

RENTON, Wash. -- Robert Gallery and Sidney Rice, two of Seattle's big offseason acquisitions, are likely to be out on Sunday when the Seahawksopen the season at San Francisco, coach Pete Carroll said Friday.

Gallery and Rice are both listed as doubtful for Sunday's season-opener. Gallery has a sprained right knee he suffered in the preseason finale against Oakland, while Rice has been bothered by a sore shoulder.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll wouldn't completely rule both out of the game, but seemed to be moving forward with the idea that neither would play.

"We'll always leave it at doubtful, you never know when he wakes up, but most likely (Gallery) is not going to make it," Carroll said. "Sidney, he's doubtful going into the game as well. He ran around and caught balls and all that stuff but we need to protect him, take care of him, so likely he won't go."

Ben Obomanu is expected to start in place of Rice, who hurt the shoulder more than two weeks ago. Carroll said Rice continues to make progress and that his shoulder injury is not like tight end John Carlson's, who was placed on injured reserve and needed surgery to repair a torn labrum.

"This doesn't seem to be the same thing. If we don't get (Rice) out here this week, then next week, probably by the end of next week we'll know if he's really responded," Carroll said. "He feels way better. He's able to do a lot of things and can run full speed all that. ... We just have to see how it responds when he gets after it and start playing again."

How Seattle shuffles its offensive line without Gallery is a bit unknown. Rookie right tackle James Carpenter has been taking some reps at left guard this week, with Breno Giacomini moving in at right tackle. That'll be the likely look on Sunday if Gallery isn't able to go.

Two other injured Seahawks -- defensive end Chris Clemons and linebacker David Hawthorne -- are listed as probable. Clemons injured his ankle during a walkthrough practice on Thursday, while Hawthorne has been slowed by a knee injury.

