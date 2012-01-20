Rice, Cruz poised for big Championship Sundays

This is a much tougher task for Eli Manning against a formidable defense that is simply much better than the ones he faced in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Still, Manning threw for 311 yards, two TDs and two interceptions when these teams met in Week 10, and likely will not perform badly, so carry him over to this week in the NFL.com Playoff Challenge. The 49ers have a good pass rush, and will have to get rid of the ball quickly to Victor Cruz and Mario Manningham. Cruz should post good numbers for those in PPR formats and Manningham is a quality sleeper for this week. The 49ers will be paying extra attention to Hakeem Nicks after his monster game last week, and he should not be expected to explode again to the same levels. Manning could still get the ball to other key targets, such as Jake Ballard. The San Francisco run defense could certainly limit the output of both Ahmad Bradshaw and Brandon Jacobs. The New York RBs should be left behind for other options if possible.