Rice and Smith are frontrunners for 2010 Hall of Fame

The two senior committee nominees didn't get enough support from the media members who vote for the Hall. LeBeau, considered one of pro football's great defensive innovators as a coach, was a standout player for the Lions from 1959-72 and finished with 62 interceptions, second for cornerbacks when he retired. Little starred for the Denver Broncos in the AFL and NFL, leading the NFL in rushing in 1971 with 1,133 yards and in rushing touchdowns in 1973 with 12.