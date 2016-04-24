RGIII will continue to work with QB guru Tom House

"Being an NFL quarterback is not easy, but if it was easy everyone would do it. So the process of how to take care of your body, how to take care of your arm, how to take care of your mind and set goals each day (is vital). It sounds simple, but when you have a thousand things that are running through your head, protections, formations, plays, reads, (House) teaches you how to manage that, and then he's a guru when it comes to arm mechanics and things like that and how to keep your shoulder healthy. So all that stuff's been really, really helpful."