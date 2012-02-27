RGIII thinks he made impression at combine without throwing

Robert Griffin III was able to impress teams and scouts without throwing a pass at the NFL Scouting Combine.
There was his official time of 4.41 seconds in the 40-yard dash, fastest among quarterbacks, and the Heisman Trophy winner believes he ran even faster. And there were interviews with at least eight teams, including the Indianapolis Colts, who have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.
"I think I was able to go out there and affirm to the scouts how athletic I am, or impress them even more," Griffin said Monday. "I was able to show people that I am as advertised. I'm a good guy, I like to make people laugh. I can't remember a meeting I didn't go in and we weren't laughing.
"You go there and do what you're supposed to do, create a buzz for yourself," he said.
Maybe Griffin gave the Colts more to consider amid consistent speculation that they will use the top pick April 26 on Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck, the Heisman runner-up.
If nothing else, RGIII likely created even more of a premium for the No. 2 pick held by St. Louis. The Rams already have a young quarterback in Sam Bradford and could be willing to deal the pick.
Neither Griffin nor Luck threw over the weekend. They will wait until their pro days later this month. Griffin's pro day will be on the Baylor campus March 21, the day before Luck has his.
"This is easy now. ... The stress is over," Griffin said. "If you're out there stressing on your pro day, then you're not going to perform well, so I plan on having a little fun. Play a little music while we're out there throwing the football, have everybody tapping their toes and bobbing their head and just go out there and make the most of the experience."
Meanwhile, EA Sports is making the most of Griffin, featuring him on the cover of NCAA Football 13 this summer.
The Associated Press contributed to this report