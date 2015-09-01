RGIII sets the record 'straight' over Instagram like

"I just wanted to set the record straight on this one. I did not 'like' that IG post ridiculing our team. I have not been social media active consistently for a while now and am ultra-focused on working to get back on the field and trying to help this team. One of our interns who helps with Instagram liked the post. As soon as I was made aware of it, it was immediately unliked. That is not how I feel and I appreciate your understanding. #HTTR"