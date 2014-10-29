RGIII practices in full, splits first-team reps with McCoy

Redskins coach Jay Gruden told reporters that the third-year quarterback practiced in full on Wednesday, splitting first-team reps with Colt McCoy.
Gruden said there is a chance Griffin will play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Griffin has been out since Week 2, when he suffered a dislocated ankle.
Gruden reiterated Wednesday that Griffin's situation is now more mental than physical. The quarterback will return to the lineup only when the team feels he is properly prepared.
"We'll see it's all going to depend on how he does in tomorrow and Friday," Gruden said. "And moving forward, how I feel he's coming back. From a physical standpoint he looks good, now it's a matter of mental and getting back into the football part of it. If he looks good in that regard then there's a chance he could play and if not and he needs another week, he'll take another week."
McCoy helped lead the Redskins to an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, a fact that could sway the Redskins to give Griffin another two weeks of preparation. The Redskins meet the Vikings on Sunday before heading into their bye week.
UPDATE: NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday evening, via a source informed of the team's decision, that RGIIIwill get the start against the Vikings this weekend.
