Around the NFL

RGIII not cleared to play after neurologist revisits data

Published: Aug 28, 2015 at 12:22 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

After further review, Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III will not be available to play in the team's third preseason game Saturday because of his recent concussion.

One day after the team announced that Griffin was cleared to play, the Redskins released a statement reversing course from NFL independent neurologist Robert N. Kurtzke:

"Per discussion with Neuropsychologists and with Anthony Casolaro M.D., we had anticipated yesterday that the patient would be cleared for full participation in gameplay this weekend; however, upon further scrutiny today of the neuropsychology data, I agree with the neuropsychologist that he should be held from gameplay this weekend and be retested in one-two weeks before a firm conclusion to return to gameplay can be made," the statement reads.

The news is the latest twist in a confusing week for Griffin. The fourth-year quarterback was back at practice in team drills Sunday, just three days after coach Jay Gruden said Griffin suffered a concussion during the first half of a 21-17 win over the Detroit Lions. When speaking to reporters Thursday, Griffin declined to say whether he even had a concussion. The Redskins then released a statement Thursday saying that Griffin was cleared to play in the third preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens before this latest turn of events.

In an interview taped with NFL Network's Dan Hellie Friday afternoon before this news broke, Gruden was asked if Griffin was cleared.

"He is cleared from all the doctors, the neurologists -- they've been cleared," Gruden said. "We still want to talk to the player and make sure he is ready to go mentally and our trainers make sure they feel like he is ready to go also. Being cleared by the doctor does not mean the player is feeling 100 percent, so we gotta make sure he feels ready to go to."

The key quote in the latest statement by the Redskins was that Griffin will be "retested in one-two weeks." That raises questions about his availability for the start of the regular season. In the meantime, Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy will try to take Griffin's job. It will be Cousins who gets the first opportunity Saturday as the starter, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source informed of the team's thinking.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Broncos OLB Von Miller on becoming a new Ram: 'I went to sleep 4-4 and woke up 7-1'

Von Miller is the latest star added to the Los Angeles Rams' ensemble cast that already includes the likes of defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿. The multi-time Pro Bowler said Wednesday he feels like he's in a movie and "I'm excited to be in it."
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (hand) limited at practice Wednesday 

Justin Herbert landed on the report with a right hand injury and an official practice status of limited. Herbert has been dealing with the injury since the Chargers' Week 3 win over the Chiefs, but hasn't missed a game.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle) believes he should be 'good to go' but will be game-time decision

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray told reporters he should be "good to go" against San Francisco in Arizona's Week 9 game Sunday "if I just know the game plan and get the mental reps." Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the QB will be a game-time decision. 
news

Week 9 NFL injury report for 2021 NFL season 

Official injury report for all games for Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL reviewing Packers' COVID-19 protocol enforcement following Aaron Rodgers' positive test

Following Packers QB Aaron Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19 and having said earlier in the year he was "immunized," the league is looking into whether Green Bay properly followed COVID-19 protocols.
news

Odell Beckham excused from practice as wide receiver, Browns reach apparent crossroads

Browns WR Odell Beckham was excused from Cleveland's Wednesday practice with head coach Kevin Stefanski saying Beckham's representation and general manager Andrew Berry were engaged in discussions about the receiver's future.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: 'In the end, no trade came to fruition'

Houston was unable to swing a trade involving Deshaun Watson prior to Tuesday's deadline. General manager Nick Caserio addressed the situation on Wednesday.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley, S Xavier McKinney placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Giants star RB Saquon Barkley, along with safety Xavier McKinney, were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 3

The Panthers designated Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) for return from injured reserve. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Dolphins HC Brian Flores, GM Chris Grier stand by Tua Tagovailoa after standing pat at deadline

The Dolphins did not make the long-rumored trade for Deshaun Watson prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. The team's focus will now shift to supporting second-year talent Tua Tagovailoa as he continues his development for the remainder of the 2021 season.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, will not play in Week 9 vs. Chiefs

Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the Chiefs in Week 9, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas to miss rest of season due to setback with ankle injury

Michael Thomas' season is over before it began. The Saints wide receiver announced Wednesday on Twitter that he will not be able to play this season after enduring a setback with his surgically repaired ankle.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW