RGIII: I hope Josh Gordon understands what's at stake

Published: Apr 21, 2016 at 09:55 AM
Marc Sessler

If Robert Griffin III plans to make a comeback next autumn, he'll need the talent-depleted Browns to add more firepower to the passing game.

Cleveland's cast of lead wideouts -- Andrew Hawkins, Taylor Gabriel and Brian Hartline -- fit better as complimentary parts for a group that lacks a true No. 1 playmaker.

Waiting around for Josh Gordon's return is a fool's errand, but Griffin -- who called the suspended receiver "family" on Thursday -- hasn't given up on his former Baylor teammate playing in 2016.

"He knows I'm always there for him no matter what happens, but I'm rooting for him," Griffin said, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. "I hope he understands the situation that he's in and what's at stake, and I think he does. But it's up to him ultimately to make that decision.

"You cannot tell a grown man what to do. All you can do is be there for him and try to help guide him. So I've been there for him, will continue to be there for him, and I hope he makes the right decisions so he can get back in the league and show everybody what he's really made of."

Suspended indefinitely, Gordon failed another drug test last month. As a result, the NFL informed Gordon that his application for reinstatement has been denied until Aug. 1. He can reapply after that date.

After missing 27 of Cleveland's past 32 games due to league-imposed suspensions, Gordon is no guarantee to suit up next season. It would be fascinating to watch the NFL's leading receiver from 2013 paired with Griffin, the NFL's 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year. As of today, though, it's fair to wonder if Gordon will ever play again.

