RGIII continues poor preseason in loss vs. Ravens

Published: Aug 23, 2014 at 03:50 PM

BALTIMORE -- Joe Flacco's final throw was a touchdown pass, providing a positive ending to an uneven performance by the Baltimore Ravens' first-team offense.

Robert Griffin III concluded his horrid outing with an interception, leaving the Washington Redskins much to consider in the wake of a 23-17 preseason defeat Saturday night.

If this was a dress rehearsal for the regular season, the Ravens had reason to be encouraged. Flacco went 16 for 23 for 180 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown throw to Steve Smith with 25 seconds left in the first half.

