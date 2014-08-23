RGIII continues poor preseason in loss vs. Ravens

BALTIMORE -- Joe Flacco's final throw was a touchdown pass, providing a positive ending to an uneven performance by the Baltimore Ravens' first-team offense.
Robert Griffin III concluded his horrid outing with an interception, leaving the Washington Redskins much to consider in the wake of a 23-17 preseason defeat Saturday night.
If this was a dress rehearsal for the regular season, the Ravens had reason to be encouraged. Flacco went 16 for 23 for 180 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown throw to Steve Smith with 25 seconds left in the first half.
