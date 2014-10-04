RGIII briefly back at practice for first time since injury

Robert Griffin III returned to the practice field Saturday for the first time since dislocating his left ankle in Week 2.
The Washington Redskins' quarterback shed the walking boot and wore cleats on both feet as he joined teammates for agility drills and stretching.
According to The Washington Post's Mike Jones, RGIII appeared to jog fairly well before returning to the practice bubble to continue his rehab work.
Griffin didn't practice with the team in actual position drills. The Redskins have no timetable his return, but NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last month that the target is five to six weeks after the injury -- which means RGIII could be ready to return before the team's Week 10 bye.
Kirk Cousins will make his third straight start in RGIII's stead Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks.
