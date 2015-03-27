RGIII and Alex Ovechkin chill with Lionel Messi

Published: Mar 26, 2015 at 08:00 PM

Call it the Mount Rushmore of athletic genius.

On Friday, Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III and Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin turned into fawning fanboys when they met Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi.

Messi and the rest of the Argentinian team were in town to play a match against El Salvador on Saturday at FedExField. Both RGIII and Ovechkin attended practice and posed for pictures with the great 'futbol' player.

Amar Shah is the Digital Features Editor at NFL.com. You can reach him at @amarshahism

