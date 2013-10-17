RGIII aims to draw flags on runs for Washington Redskins

"With Barry, it was more I was out of bounds," Griffin said, per ESPN.com's John Keim. "I didn't slow down at all. ... He hit me and it does suck, but some guys are going to take those penalties. It's hard to walk that line, and you've always got to try to protect yourself. ... The sideline is your friend and you can get out of bounds, but a lot of defensive players, they just really don't care. Sometimes they're going to still get that hit on you."