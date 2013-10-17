RGIII aims to draw flags on runs for Washington Redskins

Published: Oct 17, 2013 at 09:09 AM

Robert Griffin IIIrevealed Wednesday that he sometimes slows up on runs near the sideline in an attempt to draw flags for late hits.

It's a surprising admission from the Washington Redskins quarterback, but RGIII has proven to be honest during his short NFL career. His comments come just three days after Dallas Cowboys safety Barry Church was flagged twice for personal fouls on the QB, though RGIII said he didn't employ the tactic on either play.

"With Barry, it was more I was out of bounds," Griffin said, per ESPN.com's John Keim. "I didn't slow down at all. ... He hit me and it does suck, but some guys are going to take those penalties. It's hard to walk that line, and you've always got to try to protect yourself. ... The sideline is your friend and you can get out of bounds, but a lot of defensive players, they just really don't care. Sometimes they're going to still get that hit on you."

Griffin, however, said he tried to entice Detroit Lions cornerback Rashean Mathis to hit him late in the Redskins' Week 3 loss.

"He's a smart player -- he didn't hit me," Griffin said. "I kind of stopped well inside in bounds to try to get him to hit me and he didn't. He said, 'I'm not taking that penalty, Griff.' I said, 'I got you, man.' "

But the maneuver is far from foolproof. Griffin says defenders won't always slow down, cognizant the QB could stutter step before trying to break a big run.

"There will be situations, and that's why guys don't want to pull up," Griffin said. "It's happened in the past with Mike Vick or someone like that who has run to the sidelines, stopped and then gotten 20 more yards because the guy runs out of bounds trying not to hit the quarterback."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: AFC East Fantasy Preview (aka Beasts of the East)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the new Fantasy Room!

news

Top 10 most underrated NFL players: Justin Tucker, Keenan Allen deserve more recognition

Episode 1 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" kicks off on Sunday, with five players making their first ever appearance in the ranking. That got Cynthia Frelund thinking about who deserves to be mentioned among the NFL's most underrated players. Here's her top 10.

news

2022 NFL training camp: Early standouts, rookies turning heads and updates on key position battles

What have we learned in the first couple weeks of NFL training camp? Gregg Rosenthal goes across the league, spotlighting early standouts, updating key position battles and assessing potential concerns.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) passes physical, removed from PUP list

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has passed his physical and come off the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE