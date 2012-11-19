RG3's Redskins over Cowboys is a safe Thanksgiving pick

It is commonly accepted -- by old farts like me -- that youth is wasted on the young.
He threw for four touchdowns Sunday. A year after Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton broke all these rookie records, RG3 stands to break some more. Got a passer rating of 101. No rookie ever finished better than 100.
Before Cam, people talked about Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan's rookie year. It's worth mentioning, then, that Ryan -- frequently mentioned as a likely MVP -- threw five picks Sunday.
I know; passer rating is a woefully incomplete metric. And precisely because of that, it doesn't begin to capture the full range of Griffin's talent.
The kid's got world-class speed, remember?
He'll run for more than Cam last year. He's averaging better than 6.5 yards a carry.
Forget the numbers, though. Remember this: six months out of college, he has talent without hubris. Youth without folly. The capacity to thrill without making the fatal mistake.
Hey, some guys spend their entire careers making rookie mistakes.
OK?
You can thank me now, or call me an old fart later.