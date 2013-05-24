RG3, Mike Shanahan focus on Washington Redskins' future

"I've been doing the same thing for 20 years as a head coach," Shanahan said. "What you do is, you talk to the doctors, and you get what they say and see if there's something wrong with the knee, or you talk to the player. Then, after you talk to the doctor and the player -- and you're not back there talking to the guy the whole time -- but after you do talk to the doctors and they give you a thumbs up, and you talk to the player, you go."