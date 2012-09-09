RG3 makes quite a first impression for Redskins

On NFL Replay
will re-air the Washington Redskins' 40-32 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.
Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan couldn't have scripted the start to RG3's career any better. Forty points in a road victory in New Orleans. Three hundred and twenty passing yards on just 26 attempts. Only one sack taken. No turnovers.
The game plan was sensational from the first minute. Griffin started with a number of short passes behind the line of scrimmage. His seven consecutive completions to start the game was impressive. And then he dropped a great pass over the middle to Pierre Garcon for an unforgettable 88-yard touchdown.
Griffin kept the Saints' defense guessing throughout the game. The Redskins used option plays to their advantage. RG3 was on the move often, running 10 times for 42 yards. He also knew when to stop short. After threatening to run on one play, he stopped and found Santana Moss down the sideline for 27 yards. drawing the defense toward him.
Garcon left the game with a hamstring injury, but it didn't slow down the Redskins. Unknown wide receiver Aldrick Robinson wound up with four catches for 52 yards. The Redskins scored exactly 10 points in each quarter. They scored in seven of their first nine possessions. They barely punted until crunch time.
Griffin's 139.9 passer rating was the highest for any Week 1 debut since Fran Tarketon ran wild in 1961.
In short, Griffin was the best quarterback on the field Sunday. If you thought the hype surrounding him was high before, you haven't seen anything yet.