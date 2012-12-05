RG3, Andrew Luck, Russell Wilson among potential title winners

1) Andrew Luck, rookie, Indianapolis Colts (6-foot-4, 235 pounds, 4.61-second 40-yard dash): Luck is very intelligent and has great poise; he can handle pressure. He's strong and tough. In Week 10, after Luck was picked off by Dawan Landry, he ran downfield to lay a big hit on the Jacksonville Jaguars defender. Many quarterbacks in that situation would try to avoid contact, but Luck sought it out. When guys see their quarterback doing stuff like that, it has an enormous impact. Luck is an outstanding decision-maker, thanks in large part to his great work ethic off the field.