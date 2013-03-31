RG3 among NFL stars reacting to Kevin Ware's gruesome injury

Published: Mar 31, 2013 at 12:00 PM

Louisville guard Kevin Ware suffered a gruesome leg injury with 6:33 left in the first half against Duke in a heavyweight NCAA Tournament matchup on Sunday.

Players and coaches were in complete shock, as was the crowd, which remained in stunned silence during the eight minutes of stoppage. NFL players know injuries all too well, and they quickly took to Twitter to send their thoughts and prayers to Ware, his family and teammates.

In his postgame interview, Louisville coach Rick Pitino said Ware's injury was similar to Michael Bush's season-ending injury during a memorable campaign as Louisville's running back in 2006. Bush made a successful comeback and was drafted in the fourth round by the Oakland Raiders in the 2007 NFL Draft. He's now part of the Chicago Bears' backfield.

