Rex Ryan will make IK Enemkpali captain against Jets

Published: Nov 09, 2015 at 07:25 AM

Rex Ryan successfully held his tongue when asked on Sunday about his upcoming matchup against the Jets, the team he coached for six years.

"I promise you, it's just another opponent right now," Ryan said after the Bills' Week 9 win over the Dolphins.

On Monday, Ryan couldn't help but throw some gasoline on what should be a week-long five-alarm fire of hype ahead of Thursday night at the Meadowlands. It began when a Buffalo-area reporter asked if Ryan would make linebacker IK Enemkpali a team captain against the Jets.

Enemkpali, of course, was responsible for the punch that broke the jaw of Jets quarterback Geno Smith in August and prompted the linebacker's immediate release. The Bills quickly scooped Enemkpali off waivers.

"Yeah," Ryan replied, followed by a pause as the chuckles of reporters filled the room. "I get ripped ... I do this all the time. Anybody that's played (with that week's opposing team) you're going to see. Will (tight end Matthew) Mulligan be out there? Yep, he'll be out there. For them, you put them out there, you recognize their teammates and all that, their former teammates."

But Ryan has to know the circumstances are different in this case, right? After all, Enemkpali would have likely faced criminal prosecution had Smith opted to press charges for the attack over an unpaid $600 debt. Surely, Rex understands the message he's sending by dispatching Enemkpali to midfield before kickoff?

"If IK went out there by himself, maybe that would be a different statement," Ryan explained. "But that's not what we do."

This is Rex in classic troll mode. Ryan was later asked if he had thought about making himself a team captain.

"We're checking on that right now," he said with a grin.

We'd say Ryan's comments would cause some serious waves in the Jets locker room, but it's not like Geno Smith had an outpouring of supporters after he got decked. If anything, it's another indicator that Ryan has no love lost for Smith, a quarterback whose erratic play helped get the coach fired from his dream job in Gotham.

Something tells us Geno Smith will be low on personal space around his locker this week.

