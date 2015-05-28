Rex Ryan using lessons learned with Jets to shape Bills tenure

Ryan knows now that the difference has to come in sustaining whatever success he has, and he thinks the lessons learned the last six years will get him there. He gained belief in his new roster, in part, by virtue of the Bills sweeping the Jets last season. He's aligned with Whaley philosophically, in part because they come from opposite ends of the old streetfight of a rivalry between the Ravens (Ryan was on Baltimore's coaching staff from 1999 to 2008) and Steelers (Whaley worked in the Pittsburgh organization for 11 years). Ryan said he also lines up with the business side, ownership and even the fan base, having spent eight years of his childhood in Toronto.