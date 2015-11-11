Rex Ryan's return to MetLife Stadium gives Bills-Jets unique feel

Nose tackle Damon Harrison remains grateful to Ryan for giving him a fair shot in 2012 as an undrafted rookie out of tiny William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa. In 2013, Harrison became a full-time starter. Along the way, he earned a few nicknames from his head coach. "Wrecking Ball" became "Big Snacks" because of the 350-pounder's penchant for leaving crumbs in meeting rooms, and that ultimately evolved to "Snacks," which has stuck. But Snacks has no time for sentiment this week, saying he looks at Rex as he does any opponent: "He is the enemy."