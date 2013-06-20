Rex Ryan's New York Jets returning to blitz-happy ways in 2013

In Ryan's last season directing the defense, the Jets finished with 40 sacks and tormented foes with a blitz-heavy scheme that sent five, six and seven rushers from all angles. Of course, blitzes are designed to get designated rushers to the quarterback, but astute defensive coordinators call blitzes to get their best pass rushers in one-on-one matchups at the line of scrimmage. By routinely sending five or more rushers, Ryan can prevent offensive coordinators from consistently double-teaming one of his young, athletic defensive linemen, leading to more sacks from the front four. Additionally, the confusion created by diverse blitz tactics produces more free hits on the quarterback. Given the talents of Muhammad Wilkerson, Quinton Coples and first-round draft pick Sheldon Richardson, the aggressive approach could yield big results.