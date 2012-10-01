Rex Ryan's New York Jets in complete disarray after blowout loss

The quarterback scenario is a different animal altogether. If not Tebow now, then when? Fans chanted his name in Sunday's fourth quarter, and it is a question that will not go away, especially as Sanchez lugs a 49.2 completion percentage into his huddle. Yet Ryan knows that once he makes that call, to Tebow, there is no return. The long-term fate of Mark Sanchez as a Jet might not be something Ryan ever wants to ponder during a season; he certainly doesn't want to do it before the leaves fully turn.