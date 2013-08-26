Analysis

Rex Ryan's New York Jets already at a crossroads in 2013 season

Published: Aug 26, 2013 at 05:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Kimberly_Jones_1400x1000
Kim Jones

NFL Media Reporter

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- For a while, this has felt like a season of transition for the New York Jets, who have a new general manager, the same head coach, familiar mistake-prone play at the quarterback position and a penchant -- still -- for being the most talked-about team in the league for mostly the wrong reasons.

We figured the 2013 season would reach a crossroads. But who knew it would arrive in preseason, before Labor Day, before a kickoff that counts and after Saturday's bizarre postgame press conference?

A press conference. We're talking about a press conference.

By now, you've seen it: While answering questions about a quarterback competition gone awry, Rex Ryan literally turned backward then pivoted sideways to illustrate the "beauty" of freedom of speech and how it enables him to reply in any way he sees fit.

"We'll make the announcement," Ryan said of naming a starting QB, "when I think it's the appropriate time." He echoed the same sentiment when addressing the media Monday.

With the regular season closing in, "appropriate" does come with a deadline -- and now, with mitigating circumstances, as a defining moment in this quarterback derby came with 5:51 to play in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 24-21 win over the New York Giants. Big Blue defensive tackle Marvin Austin -- whose 312 pounds were unimpeded by the Jets' backup offensive line -- collided with the right shoulder of Sanchez, who writhed on the ground and appeared to be in considerable pain.

It was a curious decision, at least, to insert Sanchez -- who became more valuable as Geno Smith's subpar outing went along -- into that game at that point.

"It was very unfortunate that Mark was injured," Ryan said. "When we had a chance to put Mark in, I wanted to play Mark. It's my decision. We're going to compete and watch that (quarterback) competition."

The only announcement from the Jets on Sunday was this: Sanchez is day-to-day and will not play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. Furthermore, Ryan said Monday that Sanchez wouldn't practice all week either.

"I understand being second-guessed when an injury happens," Ryan said Saturday night, "but that's football."

For a while, the competition between Sanchez and Smith had only the predictable drama. Sanchez, a fifth-year veteran, should have won this job over a rookie, even if he can't erase the memory of his 52 turnovers over the past two seasons. Trouble is, he's been unable to shake the habit of throwing an interception at exactly the wrong time this preseason -- in the end zone, to a defensive lineman -- leaving his job status unsettled.

For all his physical gifts, Smith has struggled with a sprained ankle -- which kept him from playing in the second preseason game -- and slogged through three quarters against the Giants, lofting three interceptions and taking an inexplicable safety. The second-round pick isn't NFL-ready. Not yet, anyway.

So, at this moment, the Jets are exactly where they were in January and April and June: They don't have a starting quarterback.

Particularly after David Garrard packed his bags and left Florham Park in May, there was a danger all along in this quarterback competition, in keeping Sanchez on the roster because he is owed a guaranteed $8.25 million this season. For all of Ryan's talk about this year representing "a fresh start," retaining the coach and the quarterback does not exactly meet that standard.

John Idzik's arrival as the new general manager has signaled a new dawn for the franchise in terms of day-to-day operations. There is a serious tone -- mostly -- and messages are often guarded. For example, no details of Sanchez's injury were divulged over the weekend.

In his first year at the helm, Idzik is predictably taking the long view, cleaning up a strained salary cap and envisioning the future. It would make sense if he wanted his quarterback -- Smith, the only one on the roster selected by the new GM -- to win the job. After all, Idzik was with the Seattle Seahawks last year and had a front-row seat for Russell Wilson's magical rookie season. But after Saturday, even Idzik has to have reservations about Smith's readiness.

Ryan is coaching for his job. While Ryan has tired of turnovers, he has to know that right now Sanchez is the best quarterback on his roster. And now Sanchez is injured, thanks to a hit in the waning minutes in regulation of a preseason game that Ryan vowed he was determined to win.

By season's end, Idzik will consult with owner Woody Johnson regarding Ryan's future. In January, Johnson said: "I think Rex Ryan is perfect for the New York Jets." Later that month, Idzik inherited Ryan.

There have been strong indications that Idzik and Ryan get along well, that Ryan will have every chance to keep his job. But before the Jets even play a game, they already have waded into dangerous waters, without conviction at the position on the field that matters most.

We are reminded of a picturesque day back in June, when quarterbacks coach David Lee met the media at the Jets practice facility and summarized his most important message to Sanchez as this: "Avoid disaster plays."

That might be a mantra for the Jets organization at this point. Avoid disaster plays. It would be a start.

Follow Kimberly Jones on Twitter @KimJonesSports.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Coaches with most to prove down the stretch

Which head coaches have the most to prove down the stretch this season? Kevin Patra highlights 10 who could be feeling the heat -- if they're not already sensing it -- in the final weeks of the 2022 NFL campaign.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 13: Dak Prescott earns highest ranking of 2022; new low for Russell Wilson

Cowboys star Dak Prescott has reached a new high in Marc Sessler's quarterback rankings. Has struggling Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson hit bottom? See the complete Week 13 pecking order, 1-32, in this edition of the QB Index.

news

RB Index, Week 13: Five running backs who can save their teams' seasons

Maurice Jones-Drew identifies five running backs who can save their teams' seasons down the stretch. Plus, how far did Josh Jacobs climb in MJD's top 15 RB rankings after a huge performance last week?

news

NFL Week 13 underdogs: Mike White's Jets to keep rolling against Vikings? Can Dolphins defeat 49ers?

Can the Mike White-led Jets upset the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium? Will Miami's red-hot offense be too much for the 49ers' D? Nick Shook makes the case for four underdogs in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

2022 NFL season: Three teams better than their records going into Week 13; three that are worse

Are Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers even better than their 7-4 record suggests? Can Jalen Hurts' Eagles live up to their 10-1 start? Eric Edholm identifies three teams superior to their records heading into Week 13 -- and three that are worse.

news

Three NFL teams that should be in the market for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2023 offseason

Jimmy Garoppolo is enjoying a nice season for the San Francisco 49ers, but the 31-year-old is set to hit free agency in March. Which NFL teams should be in the market for the veteran QB's services? David Carr identifies three fits.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; San Francisco 49ers hit top three

Did Jalen Hurts and Co. just run the Eagles back to the top of the NFL Power Rankings? Does any team have a higher ceiling than the red-hot 49ers? Dan Hanzus updates his league pecking order, 1 to 32.

news

2023 NFL Draft order: Lions, Seahawks holding top-five picks thanks to QB trades

The Seahawks and Lions are currently holding some highly valuable picks thanks to the struggles of the Broncos and Rams. Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide a look at the updated 2023 NFL Draft order for Round 1 along with needs for every team entering Week 13.

news

The First Read, Week 13: Players who could be stretch-run heroes; Chargers' staying power

Can Mike White elevate the Jets? Will Isiah Pacheco help carry the Chiefs? Jeffri Chadiha identifies players who could rise to become heroes down the stretch. Plus, who's up and down heading into Week 13?

news

NFL Sunday's nine worst Week 12 losses: Seahawks crashing back to Earth; Packers, Broncos hit bottom?

Thanksgiving week provided a delicious football feast at all levels of the sport, but a host of NFL teams suffered serious indigestion. Adam Schein ranks the nine worst losses on Sunday of Week 12.

news

Trust tiers for the eight NFL division leaders entering Week 13: A lot for Chiefs; none for Bucs

Which division leaders do you have the most confidence in entering the final six weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season? Jim Trotter reveals his level of trust in each of the eight squads, whether it's a lot, a little or not at all.

news

Chris Jones surpassing Aaron Donald as NFL's top DT; the savvy of Mike Vrabel and Howie Roseman

Has Chris Jones surpassed Aaron Donald as the NFL's best defensive tackle? Bucky Brooks provides his thoughts in this edition of the Scout's Notebook. Plus, the brilliance of Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE