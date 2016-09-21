Rex Ryan's firing of Greg Roman spotlights realities of coaching

When I took over the play-calling duties in the middle of the 2006 season, having to fire a friend in the process, I felt like I had no choice -- I knew I would lose the team if I didn't. No players had come to me, nor had any other coaches, but I knew it was not a healthy situation, and we were losing the players day by day. Once we had the success later that season, as a team and as an offense, I felt as though I was boxed into retaining the duties, which ultimately led to my firing after the following season. Instead of being ripped for 16 wins or losses over the course of the next season, I was being scrutinized for 1,200 calls. Every pass should have been a run, every run should have been a pass.