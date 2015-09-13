Around the NFL

Rex Ryan's defense stifles Andrew Luck, Colts

Published: Sep 13, 2015 at 09:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Rex Ryan's Buffalo Bills defense stifled Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts' offense en route to a convincing 27-14 victory in Week 1. Here's what you need to know:

  1. Between Ryan's disguised blitzes and a series of ill-timed offensive holding penalties, Luck couldn't find a rhythm. Although he didn't throw well and was burned on risky throws down the field, he got little help from his surrounding talent. T.Y. Hiltondidn't fight for Luck's first interception, and the second was tipped by Andre Johnson. Luck's receivers offered little playmaking ability after the catch and struggled to get open against a stingy Buffalo secondary. Johnson also dropped a two-point conversion in a disappointing Colts debut.
  1. It's only one game, but Tyrod Taylor's performance suggests his impressive preseason was no fluke. In addition to uncorking a perfectly placed 51-yard touchdown bomb to Percy Harvin, Taylor showed poise and command, escaping pressure in the pocket and keeping his eyes downfield. He also prevented a fourth-quarter pick-six with the awareness to bat down one of his own tipped passes. Ryan traditionally asks his quarterbacks to be caretakers supporting a strong ground game and a swarming defense. Taylor adds playmaking ability to that package.
  1. Colts owner Jim Irsay revealed after the game that X-rays on Hilton's left knee were negative, leaving the injury as a bad bruise which could sideline Luck's go-to receiver for a few weeks. First-round rookie Phillip Dorsett, who showed rookie jitters on a pair of fumbled punts, was left out of the offense until Hilton exited. Donte Moncrief appears to be locked in as the No. 3 receiver, with the potential for a breakout season if Hilton does miss extensive time.
  1. So much for the speculation that Harvin would have limited role in Greg Roman's offense. He led the Bills in receiving, totaling 85 yards and a touchdown on five touches in the first half alone. Sammy Watkins, on the other hand, was rendered a non-factor thanks to sticky coverage from Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis.
  1. Since vested veterans signed after Week 1 don't have guaranteed contracts, the Colts could look to bring back free-agent tailback Ahmad Bradshaw. Frank Gore missed portions of the third and fourth quarters with calf cramps, forcing rookies Josh Robinson and Tyler Varga into prominent roles. Robinson failed to impress on four carries.
  1. The Colts continue to struggle against physical teams, failing to show backbone in the run game on both sides of the ball. One bright spot, however, was the play of rookie defensive end Henry Anderson, who led the team with nine tackles, including three for a loss. He was a steal in the third round.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals 'to be smart' with DeAndre Hopkins' path back to field as Kyler Murray also nears return

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ has had a month to get his ankle right, which means he's had a lot of time to think about his injury. Both he and DeAndre Hopkins took the practice field on Wednesday. They just might return to game action together, too.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara, tackles Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk won't play vs. Cowboys

The Saints will be without their most vaunted offensive weapon for a fourth game in a row. Alvin Kamara will not play for the Saints on "Thursday Night Football" against the visiting Cowboys.
news

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson 'doesn't need' rest to let finger recover

Russell Wilson returned from a finger injury well ahead of schedule in a bid to save the Seahawks' season, but at 3-8, it appears about as close to lost as possible. That doesn't mean Pete Carroll is ready to send his star QB to the sideline for rest and recuperation. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson highlight Players of the Month

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor were among the NFL's Players of the Month in November.
news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons excited for Demarcus Lawrence's return: 'I can't wait to see what he does'

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence is expected to make his return on Thursday night against the Saints after recovering from a foot injury that held him out the past 10 games. 
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard: 'Too much respect' to trash talk Tom Brady

Episode three of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" offers a glimpse into how teams prepare for Tom Brady and the respect that's carried when playing the Bucs QB.
news

Seahawks sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Seattle signed a notable veteran back to its practice squad Wednesday in hopes of jump-starting a rush attack that has been largely stuck in the mud in 2021.
news

NFL Week 13 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not excusing 'bad' performance vs. Browns: 'I looked like a rookie'

Lamar Jackson pointed the thumb on Wednesday, and didn't mince words doing it. The Ravens QB posted his worst single-game quarterback rating of the season vs. the Browns, and he isn't giving himself a pass for the performance.
news

Browns GM taking 'big-picture approach' with Baker Mayfield, expects QB to improve down stretch

In the midst of the Browns' struggles to stay afloat in a tough AFC race, GM Andrew Berry spoke Wednesday about the offense and Baker Mayfield as the team recovers during its bye.
news

Cowboys activate Amari Cooper from reserve/COVID-19 list; WR questionable vs. Saints

The Cowboys is finally close to being back to full strength. Dallas announced Wednesday Amari Cooper has been activated from the COVID list.
news

Kenny Vaccaro retiring from NFL after eight seasons to launch esports organization

Longtime NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro announced his retirement on Wednesday. Vaccaro will now focus on a future in esports with his new organization, G1.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW