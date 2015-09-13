Rex Ryan's defense stifles Andrew Luck, Colts

Rex Ryan's Buffalo Bills defense stifled Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts' offense en route to a convincing 27-14 victory in Week 1. Here's what you need to know:
- Between Ryan's disguised blitzes and a series of ill-timed offensive holding penalties, Luck couldn't find a rhythm. Although he didn't throw well and was burned on risky throws down the field, he got little help from his surrounding talent. T.Y. Hiltondidn't fight for Luck's first interception, and the second was tipped by Andre Johnson. Luck's receivers offered little playmaking ability after the catch and struggled to get open against a stingy Buffalo secondary. Johnson also dropped a two-point conversion in a disappointing Colts debut.
- It's only one game, but Tyrod Taylor's performance suggests his impressive preseason was no fluke. In addition to uncorking a perfectly placed 51-yard touchdown bomb to Percy Harvin, Taylor showed poise and command, escaping pressure in the pocket and keeping his eyes downfield. He also prevented a fourth-quarter pick-six with the awareness to bat down one of his own tipped passes. Ryan traditionally asks his quarterbacks to be caretakers supporting a strong ground game and a swarming defense. Taylor adds playmaking ability to that package.
- Colts owner Jim Irsay revealed after the game that X-rays on Hilton's left knee were negative, leaving the injury as a bad bruise which could sideline Luck's go-to receiver for a few weeks. First-round rookie Phillip Dorsett, who showed rookie jitters on a pair of fumbled punts, was left out of the offense until Hilton exited. Donte Moncrief appears to be locked in as the No. 3 receiver, with the potential for a breakout season if Hilton does miss extensive time.
- So much for the speculation that Harvin would have limited role in Greg Roman's offense. He led the Bills in receiving, totaling 85 yards and a touchdown on five touches in the first half alone. Sammy Watkins, on the other hand, was rendered a non-factor thanks to sticky coverage from Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis.
- Since vested veterans signed after Week 1 don't have guaranteed contracts, the Colts could look to bring back free-agent tailback Ahmad Bradshaw. Frank Gore missed portions of the third and fourth quarters with calf cramps, forcing rookies Josh Robinson and Tyler Varga into prominent roles. Robinson failed to impress on four carries.
- The Colts continue to struggle against physical teams, failing to show backbone in the run game on both sides of the ball. One bright spot, however, was the play of rookie defensive end Henry Anderson, who led the team with nine tackles, including three for a loss. He was a steal in the third round.