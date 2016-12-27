Rex Ryan's bluster has blown out of Buffalo ... and the NFL?

Even more damning for Ryan, though, was that in Buffalo he wasn't able to replicate his own calling card that had buttressed Sanchez: the defense. In fact, the Bills' defense got considerably worse after Ryan took over -- even after he hired his brother, Rob, to help guide it this season -- sinking from fourth overall under Marrone to 19th in each of the last two seasons. Again, there appeared to be disagreements between Ryan and the front office about the players who best fit his scheme. The cycle had been remarkably similar to the one seen in his time with the Jets: When Ryan had the personnel to play the way he wanted, he was able to motivate and energize his team. When the personnel was lacking, Ryan's weaknesses -- as a strategist and disciplinarian -- were laid bare. It is hard to imagine a third owner signing up for more of the same.