Rex Ryan refuses to discuss La'el Collins meeting

Published: May 06, 2015

Rex Ryan is a loquacious man, but you won't get much out of the Bills coach on his surprise sitdown with LSU offensive tackle La'el Collins.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Ryan had an impromptu dinner meeting with Collins on Monday night.

"I had dinner with him," Ryan confirmed during a Wednesday press conference. "That's really the extent of it."

Further questioning yielded a similar response.

"When you look at it from my perspective, (I) had the opportunity have dinner with him and that's what we did," he said. "I'll leave it at that."

Ryan also declined to give his assessment of Collins as a player, though he did shoot down talk that he dined on lobster. "That's a false report," he said. "I did have gumbo."

Collins is currently working to clear his name in a Louisiana police investigation into the murder of Brittany Mills. Collins met with Baton Rouge police Monday and is not considered a suspect. Mills, 29, was pregnant at the time of her death and had a previous relationship with the LSU star. Rapoport reported on Wednesday that test results showed Collins is not the father of the baby who died in Baton Rouge, per a source informed of the results.

If Collins is cleared by police, he will be able to sign a three-year contract as an undrafted free agent. In addition to the Ryan meeting, Collins has drawn interest from the Dolphins and Cowboys. Rapoport reports that Collins met with the Cowboys on Wednesday night and the visit continued Thursday morning.

