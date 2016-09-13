Rex Ryan on Revis: 'I know the kind of player he is'

A healthy portion of Thursday night's primetime affair between the division rivals centers on the matchup between Revis and Bills receiver Sammy Watkins, who is again spending the week discussing his health. We've largely been robbed of seeing what Watkins can do as the Bills' best pass-catcher due to injuries, and as speculation swirls around Watkins' status for Thursday, we can only hope he'll be ready to go against Revis, who can be expected to be looking for redemption.