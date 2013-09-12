Rex Ryan on borrowed time with New York Jets? Not so fast

"After we got stomped in New England, he was like, 'Look, that game is done, and we buried it,' " recalls retired offensive lineman Damien Woody, who spent the last of his 12 NFL seasons with the 2010 Jets. "Then, when it was time for the rematch, he said, 'Look at what's being said out there. See, nobody thinks you have a shot. The only people who believe are right here. And guess what: We're gonna go out and show everybody who we really are. And then everybody's gonna be on your nuts.' "