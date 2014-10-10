Rex Ryan not seeing enough progress from Eric Decker

The New York Jets very much need Eric Decker back in the lineup. It's still unclear if that will happen this week.
Decker (hamstring) was limited in practice Friday and has been listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos.
Linebacker David Harris (shoulder), wide receiver David Nelson (ankle) and cornerback Darrin Walls (knee) are also listed as questionable.
Jets coach Rex Ryan acknowledged during his media availability that he had been hoping to see more from Decker during Friday's practice, according to ESPN.com.
There's no doubt that Decker's injury -- first sustained in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers -- has played a major role in the team's offensive slump in recent weeks. Decker was playing like a legitimate No. 1 receiver before he pulled his hamstring in the third quarter at Lambeau Field.
Even if Decker does play, he clearly won't be near 100 percent. That's very bad news for a Jets team that might need to put up more than 30 points to beat Peyton Manning.
