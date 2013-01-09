Rex Ryan, New York Jets still talking the talk after 6-10 season

Make no mistake: Ryan is the man in charge here, his voice the biggest in the organization. He won the battle over Tannenbaum, who spent 15 years with the Jets. He fired offensive coordinator Tony Sparano, who oversaw a bumbling, stumbling operation that ranked 30th in the league. (Ryan, inexplicably, said Sparano "did a tremendous job.") He announced that quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh won't be retained when his contract expires soon. The strength coach was canned. The defensive coordinator, Mike Pettine, apparently wanted to spread his wings away from Ryan's shadow -- not too far away, though, according to reports that have Pettine staying in the AFC East, moving west to direct the Buffalo Bills' defense. (Secondary coach Dennis Thurman will fill Pettine's post for the Jets.) And special teams coordinator Mike Westhoff is retiring, which was known all season. (As planned, Ben Kotwica will take over.)