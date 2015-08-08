Rex Ryan: McCoy more than a 'shake and bake' runner

LeSean McCoy scored just five touchdowns last year in Philadelphia, many times coming off the field in goal line situations.
With bigger backs Anthony Dixon and Fred Jackson on the sideline with injury, McCoy took snaps in the Bills' goal line formation Friday -- the first live goal line drill of camp, per team reporter Chris Brown.
"He's not just a shake and bake guy and all that," said Ryan of McCoy, via the team's official website. "He can stick it in there and that was good to see."
McCoy squeezed through a crack on the right side on the first snap of the drill for a touchdown.
"The guys up front really just got to their keys and blocked well," McCoy said. "I had the easy part, just get in there and get skinny and get in the end zone. With (Jerome) Felton he plays a bigger role in the running game so the guys up front mixed in with him it's a great combination."
McCoy's size and running style don't make him an obvious goal line choice -- Barry Sanders, a similar shake and bake runner, didn't take handoff near the end zone either, that was the job of players like "Touchdown Tommy" Vardell.